U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $7,049,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 106,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USB. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

