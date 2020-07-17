UGI (NYSE:UGI) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UGI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

UGI traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,629. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. UGI has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $52.89.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UGI will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,516,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,638,000 after purchasing an additional 138,055 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in UGI by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 348,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in UGI by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 139,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in UGI by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

