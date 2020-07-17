Union Bankshares Inc (UNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on August 6th

Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:UNB opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.81. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

