UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,028 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 932 ($11.47) to GBX 1,028 ($12.65) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UNITE Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UNITE Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.48) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UNITE Group from GBX 1,065 ($13.11) to GBX 1,090 ($13.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UNITE Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 998.50 ($12.29).

Get UNITE Group alerts:

UTG stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 925 ($11.38). 5,905,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 911.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,003.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37. UNITE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.84 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($16.63).

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.