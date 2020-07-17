United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NYSE UNFI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $19.40. 3,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,424. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,727,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 52,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 609,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 69,825 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

