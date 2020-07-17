UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $47,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 797,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,561,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,674,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.42.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $7.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,879. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.66 and a 200 day moving average of $282.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $2.12. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.