UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $339.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2020 earnings at $16.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.15 EPS.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.68.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $308.19. The stock had a trading volume of 44,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,829. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.22 and its 200 day moving average is $282.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $292.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.