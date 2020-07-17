UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $357.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $341.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.68.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $308.19. 44,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.