Utrust Market Cap Hits $30.90 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Utrust has a total market cap of $30.90 million and $7.33 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $447.92 or 0.04894784 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00055964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032313 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

