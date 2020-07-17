Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.10.

VLY stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 34,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,299. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch purchased 6,350 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $60,134.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric P. Edelstein acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,395 shares in the company, valued at $591,707.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 216,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 812,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,993 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

