Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Increased by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.15. The company had a trading volume of 73,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,594. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day moving average is $117.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

