Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,434 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 89,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 58,182 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,069,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,915,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 139,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. 9,751,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,729,484. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

