Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130,202 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 51,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 61,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 34,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. 8,123,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,806,309. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.