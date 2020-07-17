Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.26. The company had a trading volume of 422,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,892. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average of $160.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

