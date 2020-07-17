Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 186.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Command Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $48,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $77.73. 106,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,625,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $82.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

