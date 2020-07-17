Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after acquiring an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,254,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,295,000 after acquiring an additional 263,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 774,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,538,000 after acquiring an additional 485,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,776. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

