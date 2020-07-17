Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Jentner Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Jentner Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 24.9% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jentner Corp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 113,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. 123,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,369. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

