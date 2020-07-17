Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,021,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VB traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.84. The company had a trading volume of 520,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,871. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.72.

