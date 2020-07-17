Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $295.63 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.