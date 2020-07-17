Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,534,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,429,000 after buying an additional 262,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,826,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $295.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.31 and a 200-day moving average of $276.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.