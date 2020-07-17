Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.4% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,279,000 after buying an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after buying an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.09. 2,979,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

