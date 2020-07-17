Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.45.

VBLT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,100. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,909.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

