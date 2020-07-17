Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.

VECO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $13.66. 4,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $674.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 53,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.