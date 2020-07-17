Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target Increased to $1.80 by Analysts at Citigroup

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $1.40 to $1.80 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.52.

VNTR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,826. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Venator Materials will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Delano Anderson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Venator Materials by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 3,886,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 42,898 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

