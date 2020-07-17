Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. 30,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.