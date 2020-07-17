Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of VERO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. 1,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.52. Venus Concept has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $99.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.97). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 297.65%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.