Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCYT. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Veracyte stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.61. 2,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,111. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $161,030.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,311.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,460.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,437 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

