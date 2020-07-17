Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.30

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 5323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $867,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,437 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 148.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Veracyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Veracyte by 7.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 178,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Veracyte by 175.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 72,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

