Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sets New 52-Week High at $177.32

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $177.32 and last traded at $176.24, with a volume of 59245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.42.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

