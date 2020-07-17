Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. 17,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,130. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $339,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,860,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 391,230 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 248.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 173,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 14.5% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

