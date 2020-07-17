Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.27.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,245. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.93 and a 200-day moving average of $252.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,036 shares of company stock valued at $85,490,379. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.