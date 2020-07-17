Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,245. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total transaction of $535,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,036 shares of company stock worth $85,490,379. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

