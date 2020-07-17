VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Stake Raised by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in VF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 575,617 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in VF by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in VF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 804,608 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.93. 177,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,024.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

