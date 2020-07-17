VINchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $133,188.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VINchain has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.01882706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00189570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000204 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001065 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

