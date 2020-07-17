Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective hoisted by Imperial Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,495. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.24. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 84.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 65,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 50.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 189,611 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

