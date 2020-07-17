Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation. “

VRTU has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of Virtusa stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,538. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $329.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.97 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtusa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the first quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 16.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Virtusa by 55.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

