Vista Outdoor’s (VSTO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley downgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,366. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.28. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,319,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 183,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 151,541 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

