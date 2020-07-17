VITE (VITE) Price Hits $0.0145 on Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $566,958.00 worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00281028 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001766 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,000,589,711 coins and its circulating supply is 468,018,601 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VITE Coin Trading

VITE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

