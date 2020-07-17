Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,705,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,570,000 after buying an additional 1,509,866 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,170,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $10,594,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,036,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $69,351,000 after purchasing an additional 608,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,855,000 after purchasing an additional 574,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their price target on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 219,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4746 per share. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 153.23%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

