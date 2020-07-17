Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 180 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 180 price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. Citigroup set a SEK 147 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 144 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a SEK 150 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a SEK 140 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 151.09.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 144.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of SEK 145.55. Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

