Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.70 ($17.64).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of ETR:WAC traded up €1.29 ($1.45) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €15.80 ($17.75). The company had a trading volume of 299,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €7.80 ($8.76) and a 1-year high of €19.57 ($21.99). The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.80.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.