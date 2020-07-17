Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.70 ($17.64).

Shares of ETR WAC traded up €1.29 ($1.45) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €15.80 ($17.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €7.80 ($8.76) and a 1-year high of €19.57 ($21.99).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

