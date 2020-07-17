Wagerr (WGR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,232.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $5,232.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002088 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000376 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 211,111,526 coins and its circulating supply is 189,731,912 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

