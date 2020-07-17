Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Walgreens Boots exited third-quarter fiscal 2020 on a mixed note. While better-than-expected revenues are encouraging, the pandemic has hurt segmental growth and driven SG&A costs. However, retail Pharmacy USA’s sales grew on strong pharmacy sales. Rise in Pharmaceutical Wholesale sales buoys optimism. Progress made from strategic partnerships was impressive. Yet, choppy market conditions, mainly in retail, have been inducing sluggishness in the Retail Pharmacy International arm. Margin pressure is a major concern. Walgreens Boots’ guidance lacks luster as it expects continued compression of retail margins. A leveraged balance sheet with heavy payout load is also deterring. Tough market conditions and stiff competitive landscape are other headwinds. Over the past six months, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

WBA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,526. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

