Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 27.6% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2,008.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 80,904 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $132.00 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.63. The company has a market cap of $374.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.73.
Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.
In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
