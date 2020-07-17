Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 27.6% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2,008.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 80,904 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $132.00 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.63. The company has a market cap of $374.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

