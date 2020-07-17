Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives Buy Rating from Cfra

Cfra reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. CSFB lifted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.91.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $132.22. The stock had a trading volume of 115,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,077,679. The stock has a market cap of $376.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Walmart by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after purchasing an additional 828,805 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

