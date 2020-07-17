Wanbao Xu Sells 5,627,000 Shares of Honye Financial Services Ltd (LON:HOYE) Stock

Honye Financial Services Ltd (LON:HOYE) insider Wanbao Xu sold 5,627,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £1,969,450 ($2,423,640.17).
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and a P/E ratio of -8.14. Honye Financial Services Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 45 ($0.55).
Honye Financial Services Company Profile
Read More: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Honye Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honye Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.