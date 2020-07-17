Wanbao Xu Sells 5,627,000 Shares of Honye Financial Services Ltd (LON:HOYE) Stock

Honye Financial Services Ltd (LON:HOYE) insider Wanbao Xu sold 5,627,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £1,969,450 ($2,423,640.17).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and a P/E ratio of -8.14. Honye Financial Services Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 45 ($0.55).

Honye Financial Services Company Profile

Honye Financial Services Ltd. intends to seek acquisition opportunities in the financial services and fintech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camana Bay, the Cayman Islands.

