Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $225.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $175.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAT. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Waters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.11.

WAT traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.57. 11,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94. Waters has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.46.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waters will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,051,656,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,304,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Waters by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,667,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $849,633,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,645,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Waters by 1.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,015,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

