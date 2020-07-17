Webchain (WEB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. Webchain has a market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webchain coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, EscoDEX, STEX and Coinroom. Over the last seven days, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00743364 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003813 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Webchain

WEB is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Webchain is webchain.network . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, RaisEX, Coinroom, BiteBTC, STEX and ChaoEX . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.