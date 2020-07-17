Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 4,418 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in CVS Health by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,659 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.23. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.